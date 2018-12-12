Woman in her 60s dead after being hit by city bus in Boucherville
A woman in her sixties is dead after she was hit by a city bus in Boucherville Tuesday evening.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marie-Victorin Boulevard and Argenson Street.
Longueuil police are investigating and have been meeting with the bus driver and witnesses to determine what happened.