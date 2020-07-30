Sud-Ouest merchants question lack of consultation as major changes come to Notre-Dame Street

The City of Montreal is partially closing Notre-Dame Street to traffic, between Vinet and Workman streets, to make room for pedestrians.

The eastbound lane is now closed to traffic and parking lanes on both sides of the street have been replaced by two pedestrian lanes.

Westbound traffic will continue at the centre of the street, while eastbound traffic will be redirected to St-Jacques Street via Place Saint-Henri.

The changes, implemented Tuesday, will remain in place for eight weeks, the city said in a release.

Alain Vaillancourt, a borough councillor, said he hopes this will bring more people out to the streets.

"The businesses will be able to put their picnic tables, they'll be able to go into the street to expand their business, to respect all the social distancing required," he said.

"It'll encourage more people to come. So in the end, we hope it's better for business."

If there are changes that need to be made, however, Vaillancourt said the city is ready to react quickly.

Vaillancourt said businesses will have to pay less than they would normally have to for a terrasse permit.

Other major Montreal streets, like Mont-Royal Avenue and Wellington Street, are also closed to cars this summer.

"We recognize that it's a big change. It's a big paradigm shift for everybody," Vaillancourt said. "What we're hoping is that it shows that these things are possible, and it has positive effects."

Business owners concerned

Some merchants say they should have been consulted before such a big change took place.

"Everyone's issue on the street has been that we found about this on Friday," said Toby Lyle, co-owner of Burgundy Lion Pub. "It's now Wednesday."

Lyle said there were no consultations for this whatsoever, and said the city should have communicated changes that would affect merchants on the street so deeply sooner and more clearly.

Lyle said that though an expanded terrasse would be good for his business, he's concerned about the parking spots being cut.

Toby Lyle, co-owner of Burgundy Lion Pub on Notre-Dame Street, says he thinks merchants should have been consulted before the decision was put in place. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

"I wasn't super pleased when I first got the email," said Alex Winnicki, who co-owns Satay Brothers restaurant on Notre-Dame.

Winnicki is worried customers will be less inclined to come to his restaurant, especially if they're coming by car.

If customers have to circle around the block to find parking, he said, they may just give up and leave.

Vaillancourt, for his part, says there are still options for people coming by car, as people can park on side streets.