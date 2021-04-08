Woman dies after collision with garbage truck at downtown gas station

A 26-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a garbage truck at a gas station in downtown Montreal.

The incident took place just before 6:30 a.m. at a Petro-Canada gas station near the corner of de Maisonneuve Boulevard and de Lorimier Avenue.

Police say the truck hit the woman as it was backing up, and investigators are looking into the possibility that the woman fell prior to the collision, making it virtually impossible for the driver to see her.

Investigators are speaking with the driver as well as possible witnesses in hopes of determining exactly what happened.