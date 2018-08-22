Pedestrian killed in Saint-Laurent after being hit by truck

A woman has died after she was stuck by a truck in the borough of Saint-Laurent this afternoon.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Marcel-Laurin and Thimens boulevards.

The woman, who police say was in her 50s or 60s, was standing on the median on Marcel-Laurin, waiting to cross the boulevard.

Meanwhile, the truck driver turned left at a green light to pull into a construction site on Marcel-Laurin.

That's when the woman was struck.

She suffered critical injuries and was declared dead at a hospital. The driver was treated for shock.

Montreal police collision investigators will determine the exact circumstances of the fatal incident.