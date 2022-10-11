Pedestrian in her 80s killed in Quebec City crash

A woman in her 80s is dead after being struck by a driver in Quebec City Thanksgiving night, police say.

The woman was hit by a driver in his 20s as she was crossing Chemin Sainte-Foy near the corner of Beauregard Street, close to Laval University and the CEGEP de Sainte-Foy.

First responders found the woman at around 5:20 p.m. with serious injuries, Quebec City police said.

She was unresponsive and was rushed to hospital, where she died soon after.

As of Monday night, the area near Beauregard Street and the Robert-Bourassa Highway was still closed to traffic.