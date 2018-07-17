Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by truck in LaSalle

A 49-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a truck in LaSalle.

The collision happened late Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Newman Boulevard and Terrasse Newman.

According to police, the truck was travelling south on Terrasse Newman and was turning right at the intersection. The driver did not see the man crossing the street.

He was rushed to hospital with injuries to his upper and lower body.

The 69-year-old truck driver was treated for shock.