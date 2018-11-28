Woman fatally struck by snow-clearing vehicle in Laval parking lot

A 62-year-old woman has died after being struck by a snow-clearing vehicle in a Laval gas station parking lot Wednesday morning.

Laval police say the woman was an employee of the Shell station at the corner of du Souvenir and Laval boulevards.

She was walking in the parking lot when she was struck by the snow plow at around 6:40 a.m., according to Laval police spokesperson Const. Evelyne Boudreau.

The driver, who did not see the woman, was treated for shock at the scene and questioned by police.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) is also investigating the incident, Boudreau said.