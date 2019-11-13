Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Saint-Léonard

An 80-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a truck this morning in the borough of Saint-Léonard.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Jean-Talon Boulevard and Buies Street, west of Viau Boulevard.

The Montreal police collision squad is investigating the circumstances of the collision, which are still unclear, said Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

The truck's open trailer was loaded with a small crane and what appear to be parts to build a bus shelter.