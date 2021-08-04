Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Pedestrian, 89, in critical condition after being hit by car in downtown Montreal

An 89-year-old man was transported to hospital in critical condition Wednesday after being hit by a car in downtown Montreal, police say.

Victim was crossing Viger Avenue when he was hit

Montreal police established a perimeter near the intersection of Viger Avenue and Sanguinet Street on Wednesday evening after the collision. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

The pedestrian was struck while crossing southbound on Viger Avenue near Sanguinet Street, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois.

She said the driver, a 34-year-old man, was heading west when the collision occurred. He was not injured.

Police have established a perimeter in the area to investigate the incident.

