Pedestrian, 89, in critical condition after being hit by car in downtown Montreal

An 89-year-old man was transported to hospital in critical condition Wednesday after being hit by a car in downtown Montreal, police say.

The pedestrian was struck while crossing southbound on Viger Avenue near Sanguinet Street, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois.

She said the driver, a 34-year-old man, was heading west when the collision occurred. He was not injured.

Police have established a perimeter in the area to investigate the incident.