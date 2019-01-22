Woman, 79, dies after being hit by garbage truck

A 79-year-old woman has died after being hit by a garbage truck in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood.

The fatal collision happened just before 9 a.m. at the entrance to an alleyway near Parc Avenue and St-Joseph Boulevard.

The truck driver, a 54-year-old man, was treated for shock, Montreal police say. A spokesperson said it's too early to say if there will be charges laid.

According to witnesses, the garbage truck was exiting the alley on the south side of the intersection. As the truck turned north on Parc, it hit the pedestrian, who was on the sidewalk.

Parc is now closed between Mont-Royal Avenue and St-Joseph, as police investigate.

The woman has not been identified. Police originally said she was in her 80s.

This is the first pedestrian death in Montreal this year.

Luc Ferrandez, the mayor of Plateau–Mont-Royal, said borough officials will examine what happened and make changes, if necessary.

"We will analyze this intersection very precisely to see if something can be done," he said, noting that both St-Joseph and Parc are busy arteries.