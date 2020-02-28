Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Saint-Michel

A woman in her 20s is in critical condition after she was hit by a car at the intersection of Villeray Street and Saint-Michel Boulevard in the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension Thursday night.

Two vehicles collided around 9:30 p.m. and the impact forced one of the cars up onto the sidewalk where the woman was standing.

Police say one of the vehicles was heading north on Saint-Michel Boulevard and another was travelling east on Villeray Street.

The two drivers, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s, were not injured.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she remains in critical condition Friday morning.