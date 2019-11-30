Woman, 72, in critical condition after being hit by car in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

A 72-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by an SUV in Ahunstic-Cartierville on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Papineau Avenue just after 2 p.m.

The woman was crossing the street at a crosswalk, police said.

Police said the 35-year-old driver was turning right onto Papineau Ave. and may have been blinded by the sun.

The woman was conscious when she taken to hospital. The driver was also treated for shock.