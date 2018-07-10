Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck in Montreal North

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck in Montreal North Tuesday morning.

Police say around 9:15 a.m., the truck was travelling on Gouin Boulevard and turned onto London Avenue, where it struck a pedestrian crossing the street.

Const. Andrée-Anne Picard says it appears the pedestrian was dragged for several metres underneath the truck before the driver realized what had happened.

The victim, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

Both the truck driver and a witness were treated for shock.

It is unclear which direction the truck was coming from when it turned onto London, which is a one-way street going south.

Gouin and London are both blocked off in the area as police investigate.