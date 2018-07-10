Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck in Montreal North

Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck in Montreal North

The truck driver braked for several metres before coming to a stop. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

Truck driver braked for several metres before coming to a stop

CBC News ·
Police blocked off London Avenue between Gouin and Henri-Bourassa boulevards to investigate the collision. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck in Montreal North Tuesday morning.

Police say around 9:15 a.m., the truck was travelling on Gouin Boulevard and turned onto London Avenue, where it struck a pedestrian crossing the street.

Const. Andrée-Anne Picard says it appears the pedestrian was dragged for several metres underneath the truck before the driver realized what had happened.

The victim, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

Both the truck driver and a witness were treated for shock.

It is unclear which direction the truck was coming from when it turned onto London, which is a one-way street going south.

Gouin and London are both blocked off in the area as police investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us