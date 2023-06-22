Woman in her 20s dies after being hit by truck in Montreal

A woman in her 20s has died after being hit by a truck in Montreal's Saint-Michel district on Thursday afternoon, according to Montreal police.

Police said the victim was hit at the intersection of Bélair Street and 22nd Avenue. The 54-year-old driver was turning at the time.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Julien Lévesque said the first 911 call came in at around 4:20 p.m.

Paramedics and police rushed to the scene and attempted to administer aid to the young woman, but she was declared dead on site.

Police established a perimeter around the scene and the collision investigation squad was called in to investigate.

Neighbours in the area told Radio-Canada drivers are not respecting the speed limits on residential streets, and there are a lot of trucks rolling through all day because of the construction of a rapid-bus lane on Pie-IX Boulevard.

One resident said drivers are blowing through stop signs, and complaints to the city aren't doing anything to improve the situation.

"It's dangerous for our kids also," said Patricia Tellier. "I don't know what they are going to do. Maybe this will help the cause, but it's sad that it takes a tragedy like this."

Another problem, said Réal Plante who lives near the collision site, is that people cross the street while texting.

"I often see people crossing without checking if there is a car coming," he said.