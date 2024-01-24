Pedestrian dies after being hit by snowplow in Montreal suburb

A 75-year-old pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a snow plow Tuesday morning in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, on Montreal's West Island.

The collision happened in a residential parking lot on Arthur Street, near Hurteau Street.

Police arrived on the scene around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and found the woman still conscious. She was transported to hospital with severe injuries to her lower body.

"Unfortunately, we learned that she died of her injuries in the evening," said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron on Tuesday night.

An investigation is underway.