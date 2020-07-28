48-year-old pedestrian dies after collision on Parc Avenue

A 48-year-old woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing Parc Avenue Monday night.

According to Montreal police, a driver in his 40s was heading north on Parc around 10:40 p.m. when the vehicle struck the woman, near the corner of Milton Street.

Police say the man had a green light when he crossed the intersection; the woman was in the street for reasons they have yet to determine.

She was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died of her injuries.

The driver was not physically injured but was treated for shock at the scene, police said.