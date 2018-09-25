Montreal police amp up prevention tactics to reduce pedestrian, cyclist deaths

​Montreal police say they are ramping up education, prevention and enforcement measures in an effort to reduce the number of cyclist and pedestrian vehicle collisions in the city.

For pedestrians, this year has been especially dangerous. As of Monday, 15 were killed by vehicles on Montreal roads this year, four more than than this time last year.

The City of Montreal's public security commission held a discussion on the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, Monday evening. Members of the public were invited to share their concerns at the meeting in the council chamber of city hall.

The city promised to look into the matter earlier this month after a deadly string of collisions with pedestrians.

Police say the top risk factors that cause pedestrian accidents are jaywalking, crossing against traffic lights and standing too close to the curb.

For cyclists, the risk factors include failure to signal, wearing headphones, cycling the wrong way down one-way streets and running red lights.

Police will be putting emphasis on advertising, increased police presence in key areas and ticketing.

The City of Montreal is also planning to release its plan to make roads safer by the end of the year.

"Whether it's the design of road ways and intersections, the type of traffic light priority given to different modes of transport, or how long people have to cross the street and so on. We're looking at it across the board," said Coun. Alex Norris, president of the public security commission.

Dan Lambert, a spokesperson for the Montreal Bike Coalition, said the city needs to take action to protect cyclists on the road. (CBC)

Dan Lambert, with the Montreal Bike Coalition, attended the meeting Monday night and told CBC more needs to be done to keep cyclists safe.

"Some of these things can be fixed by infrastructure. If the city provides more protected bike paths for cyclists, that can help," he said.

Pedestrian injuries highest on the roads

Since 2011 the rate of injuries and fatalities among pedestrians has remained fairly consistent, with a rate of injuries both light and severe hovering between 1,000 and 1,200. Meanwhile, the number of deaths has ranged between 13 and 19.

The number of cyclist injuries and deaths has been lower over the years. The highest number of injuries hasn't reached higher than 765, and the number of deaths reached a high of six in 2013 and a low of two in 2016.

With files from CBC's Navneet Pall.