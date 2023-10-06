Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Montreal's Ahuntsic neighbourhood
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Collision happened at corner Sauvé Street and de l'Acadie Boulevard
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car overnight in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
After a 911 call was placed at around 2 a.m., police found a man in his 30s lying in the street at the corner of de l'Acadie Boulevard and Sauvé Street.
According to a Montreal police spokesperson, the driver of the car, also in his 30s, was treated for shock.
As of 6:30 a.m., investigators were still at the scene. De l'Acadie Boulevard is closed between de Port-Royal Street West and Arthur-Lismer Street.