Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Montreal's Ahuntsic neighbourhood

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car overnight in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

After a 911 call was placed at around 2 a.m., police found a man in his 30s lying in the street at the corner of de l'Acadie Boulevard and Sauvé Street.

According to a Montreal police spokesperson, the driver of the car, also in his 30s, was treated for shock.

As of 6:30 a.m., investigators were still at the scene. De l'Acadie Boulevard is closed between de Port-Royal Street West and Arthur-Lismer Street.