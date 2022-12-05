29-year-old woman killed after being hit by truck on Nuns' Island
Montreal police say the woman died after being hit by 16-metre transport truck while crossing the street on Nuns' Island.
Collision happened at around 7 a.m. on Place du Commerce
A 29-year-old woman has died after being hit by a transport truck on Nuns' Island on Monday.
Montreal police say she was crossing the street in front of a bus at an intersection on Place du Commerce around 7 a.m. when she was struck by a 16-metre-long transport truck.
Police say the driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, had pulled up at stop sign but did not see the woman while driving away.
The driver is being treated for shock.