29-year-old woman killed after being hit by truck on Nuns' Island

A 29-year-old woman has died after being hit by a transport truck on Nuns' Island on Monday.

Montreal police say she was crossing the street in front of a bus at an intersection on Place du Commerce around 7 a.m. when she was struck by a 16-metre-long transport truck.

Police say the driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, had pulled up at stop sign but did not see the woman while driving away.

The driver is being treated for shock.