Man in his 60s in critical condition after being hit by car overnight

A man in his 60s is in hospital after being hit by a car downtown overnight.

The man was hit around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Jeanne-Mance Street in the Ville-Marie borough.

Police said he was crossing the street while the light was red, according to witnesses.

He was unconscious and transported to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was treated for shock, but not taken to hospital, the SPVM said.

Several streets remain closed Sunday morning as a result of the collision.

René-Lévesque Blvd. is closed in both directions between St-Urbain and St-Alexandre streets, de Bleury Street is closed southbound from de Maisonneuve Boulevard, and St-Catherine St. is closed eastbound from St-Alexandre St.

Three pedestrians hit in less than 12 hours

This is the third such incident in the city since Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 a.m., a man suffered serious injuries to his head and lower body after being hit by a car near the corner of Saint-Denis Street and Mont-Royal Avenue.

According to witnesses, the 24-year-old ran across the street without looking after getting into an argument outside a bar, police said. He was taken to hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, a man was hit by a taxi in the Mercier–​Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, near the corner of Bourbonnière Avenue and Saint-Catherine Street.

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition with a head injury. The taxi driver, 56, was treated for shock, but not transported to hospital.