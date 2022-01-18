Quebec hospitals to start administering new Pfizer drug to high-risk COVID-19 patients

Quebec will begin receiving the sought-after antiviral drug Paxlovid, but not quickly enough to ease the heavy burden that the latest wave of COVID-19 is imposing on hospitals, which are planning for more radical ways to prioritize patient care.

About 6,300 doses of the drug will arrive in the province this week, with thousands more set to arrive in the coming month.

The medication developed by Pfizer was approved for emergency use by Health Canada yesterday. It has the potential to reduce hospitalizations from the virus.

The drug's arrival is being welcomed by health officials in Quebec, as hospitals have been overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients infected by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

At an update on the pandemic situation in the province Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the treatment isn't expected to affect the number of hospitalizations immediately.

"We are at the end of the rope," Dubé said, adding that a plan of how to prioritize hospital services will be presented this afternoon. "Our best weapon remains vaccination."

Associate Deputy Health Minister Lucie Opatrny said that plan includes ways to treat some patients from home, such as providing oxygen machines to patients with milder symptoms.

"It's about if we can't provide all patients with A+ care, how can we slightly reduce that standard," while still caring for everyone, Opatrny said. "How can we do more with what we have?"

She said a team of 30 experts has come up with the plan.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said while health authorities still believe the latest wave of COVID-19 sweeping through the province has peaked, hospitals are at their breaking point, and it is too soon to relax any pandemic measures still in place.

Opatrny said the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal has already been experimenting with providing some COVID outpatients with oxygen.

Hospitalizations in the province remain high, at 3,417 reported Tuesday, but they are beginning to increase at a slower rate, said interim Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau.

Though hospital admission numbers could be reaching a plateau, it's unclear how long it could be before they begin to decrease.

Dubé said it's still too early to relax restrictions, given the state hospitals are in.

According to health officials, Paxlovid will be used to treat those who have mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 but risk developing a severe form of the disease.

The drug will be given only to patients 18 years and older who are immunocompromised, such as cancer patients or those who have had organ transplants, as well as to those with serious conditions who cannot be vaccinated.

By March, the province says, it's expecting to get about 19,000 doses. At that point, it could be offered to more patients, not just those who are immunocompromised.

The pill must be taken orally: three pills taken twice a day for five days.

Another challenge is supplying the entire province, especially places where there aren't hospitals. To do so, the government will partner with 50 to 60 local pharmacies that will stock the drug.

Health officials say there are challenges to administering it. The drug must be taken within five days of symptoms appearing.

After several months of clinical trials, Pfizer had reported in November that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by an impressive 89 per cent compared with a placebo in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19.