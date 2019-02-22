Greylisted for snow-removal ineptitude, a company still scores Montreal contracts

Pavages D'Amour gained infamy in 2017 when Montreal cancelled its five-year snow-removal contract with the Southwest borough, but Radio-Canada has learned that the company is still landing city contracts.

It won seven other contracts with Montreal in the past 18 months.

Snow removal in the Southwest consistently lagged Montreal's other boroughs, and the company also faced fines when a plow dragged trash along the street in Pointe-Saint-Charles and a sidewalk plow mangled a bike in Griffintown.

The city cancelled Pavage D'Amour's $5-million contract, fined the company $150,000 and put it on the so-called "grey list" for two years.

At the time, a city official said it seemed the company "bit off more than it could chew."

Greylisted companies can still apply for contracts, but the city can ignore them, even if they submit the lowest bid.

Focus on roadwork

Since being greylisted, the Dorval-based firm has bid on contracts for roadwork.

On that front, Pavages D'Amour has a much less dismal record. On one contract in Outremont, the city gave the company a 90 per cent score for the job.

Other contracts include a 2018 commission worth $2.4 million for sewer, water and road works in the Mercier neighbourhood, and a $362,000 contract to build a bike path between Kirkland and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue in the West Island.

Pavages D'Amour should be off the grey list by the end of the summer, which means it could once again start bidding on snow-removal contracts.