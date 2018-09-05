Accused in 2017 kidnapping of Cora breakfast chain president pleads not guilty to 7 charges

The suspect in the high-profile kidnapping of Cora breakfast chain president Nicholas Tsouflidis has pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including kidnapping, extortion and uttering threats.

Paul Zaidan, 49, appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Zaidan was arrested by Quebec provincial police Tuesday, a year and a half after a passerby found Tsouflidis tied up in a ditch in Laval.

The Sûreté du Québec previously said Tsouflidis had been taken from his home in Mirabel at gunpoint in an effort to obtain a ransom.

Tsouflidis's mother, Cora Tsouflidou, founded the chain, opening her first restaurant in Montreal in 1987.

Zaidan owned a Cora franchise until 2014.