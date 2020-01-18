Paul St-Pierre Plamondon vying for PQ leadership

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has joined the race to become the next Parti Québécois leader. The 42-year-old will hold an official campaign launch on Jan. 28, he announced on Facebook Saturday.

"Our party is changing before our eyes," Plamondon wrote. "I saw, especially during our last convention, the desire and the will for change expressed by our activists."

Plamondon, a Montreal lawyer and McGill and Oxford universities alumnus, is best known for his 2014 book Les orphelins politiques, in which he made the case that young Quebecers don't see their values reflected in the current political landscape.

In the Facebook post, Plamondon said he'd like to rally together all members of the PQ "with the objective of making Quebec an independent state." He said the party will reach its goals by joining the forces of nationalism and social democracy.

"There is space for everyone in the Parti Québécois, whether a social democrat or nationalist," the post continued.

Plamondon is the second to join the leadership race, following PQ MP Sylvain Gaudreault, who announced his candidacy in November.

The two could be joined by comedian Guy Nantel, historian Frédéric Bastien and immigration lawyer Stéphane Handfield, who are still considering entering the race.

The new leader will be appointed June 19.

In 2016, Jean-François Lisée won the PQ leadership race against candidates Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (left), Alexandre Cloutier and Martine Ouellet. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

This is the second time Plamondon has vied for PQ leadership, having run against former PQ leader Jean-François Lisée in 2016.

Lisée stepped down after the 2018 provincial elections, when the PQ lost official party status.

At the time, Plamondon proposed holding a referendum on Quebec sovereignty if the PQ won a second term.

Plamondon lost the 2018 election to CAQ minister Marguerite Blais in the riding of Prévost.