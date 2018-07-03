Paul McCartney coming to Montreal in September
The former Beatle will play at the Bell Centre Sept. 20 as a part of his new tour
Sir Paul McCartney is coming to Montreal this September.
The former member of The Beatles announced he will be playing in Montreal and Quebec City as a part of his Freshen Up tour.
McCartney will perform at the Bell Centre on Sept. 20 and the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City on Sept. 17.
"We've always had such a fantastic time playing shows in Canada. We can't wait to return in September for what should be another special run of shows," he says on his website.
Tickets will go on sale July 13 at 10 a.m.
McCartney is a veritable rock legend, having written some of the greatest rock classics in music history. His melodies remain some of the most recognizable in popular music.
Decades after his Beatles heyday, McCartney still draws major crowds.
The last time he was in Montreal was in July 2011 for his On the Run tour, which drew 17,000 fans.
McCartney will also play shows in Edmonton and Winnipeg.
