More than 250 consumer complaints, $12K in fines for Patient in Line service

A Laval-based online service helping patients skip the waiting room has racked up 252 consumer protection complaints and been fined $11,700.

Former customers accuse the website Patient en ligne, or Patient in Line, of billing clients a recurring monthly fee of about $4, then making it difficult, if not impossible, to cancel.

Patient in Line allows patients waiting to see a doctor to leave the clinic and get a text when their MD is ready to see them.

Quebec's consumer protection agency, the Office de la protection du consommateur, said it has received 252 complaints over the past two years about the service.

Last November, the Quebec City branch of the company and its owner, Bassam Daher, were found guilty of two infractions: charging a sum for goods or services without the customer having ordered them, and not refunding all sums paid within 15 days following the of a contract.

Quebec consumer protection agency spokesperson Charles Tanguay said fines were for the service's Quebec City branch. Another court case for the Montreal branch accused of the same infractions is expected to start May 10.

Montrealer Mark Richards has been trying to cancel the automatic monthly payments on his credit card for more than two years.

He used his card to access the service once to avoid waiting in a Verdun clinic when he had the flu in 2016.

He wonders if the fines go far enough.

"When it becomes systematic … Is there a point where the police should become involved?" he said.

CBC reported in April 2017 that Quebec's consumer protection agency sent a warning to the company, advising Patient in Line that it wasn't respecting Quebec's Consumer Protection Act.

A request for comment from CBC Tuesday went unanswered.