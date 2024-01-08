Content
Passenger killed in bus crash ID'd as Montreal woman

The person who died in a bus crash in New York's Adirondacks was Montreal's Jeanne Elzanie Jourdan Colin, 74. Another passenger is still in hospital in critical condition.

Another passenger still in critical condition

A bus crashed on the side of a road.
This still image from WTEN-TV video shows emergency response personnel at the site of a bus crash on the Adirondack Northway, in the town of Lake George, N.Y., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (WTEN-TV via AP)

The passenger who died Friday in a bus crash in New York's Adirondacks has been identified as a 74-year-old woman from Montreal. 

Jeanne Elzanie Jourdan Colin's identity was confirmed by New York State authorities Sunday. 

The bus was headed from Montreal to New York City when it rolled over on a highway, injuring 11 people.

Another passenger is still in critical condition at a hospital in Albany, N.Y. 

Little is known of the circumstances surrounding the crash. 

