Passenger killed in bus crash ID'd as Montreal woman

The passenger who died Friday in a bus crash in New York's Adirondacks has been identified as a 74-year-old woman from Montreal.

Jeanne Elzanie Jourdan Colin's identity was confirmed by New York State authorities Sunday.

The bus was headed from Montreal to New York City when it rolled over on a highway, injuring 11 people.

Another passenger is still in critical condition at a hospital in Albany, N.Y.

Little is known of the circumstances surrounding the crash.