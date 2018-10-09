Pascal Bérubé named interim Parti Québécois leader
Jean-François Lisée stepped down as head of the PQ on election night
Pascal Bérubé, a former tourism minister and the MNA for Matane-Matapédia, will serve as the interim leader of the Parti Québécois.
Bérubé will head the party until it chooses a replacement for Jean-François Lisée, who stepped down as leader after the PQ suffered devastating losses in the Oct. 1 provincial election.
The party founded by René Lévesque 50 years ago secured just 17.1 per cent of the popular vote, a historic low, and won only nine seats. (Recounts are underway in two ridings.)
So poor was the party's election performance that it's been stripped of its official party status in the National Assembly.
The Quebec Liberals also lost their leader, Philippe Couillard, in the wake of their own electoral defeat. Pierre Arcand, a former cabinet minister, will serve as its interim leader pending a leadership contest.
More to come.
