Montreal launches partial snow clearing operation Friday morning

With snow and ice still pestering pedestrians and commuters, the City of Montreal is launching a partial snow clearing operation Friday morning.

The snow clearing starts at 7 a.m. and will be taking place in select areas within nine boroughs.

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin advised drivers to look for signs telling them where they are allowed to park. Residents can also check the Info-Neige mobile application to find out where snow-removal operations are taking place.

He said the city's is only clearing the boroughs that asked for it.

"Our territory is 500 square kilometres, so the conditions of the road and sidewalks will vary from one road to another," he said.

Typically, full snow clearing operations are triggered by at least 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall.

In this case, Sabourin said there is less than one centimetre of snow, but it has turned to ice, making walking and driving more difficult.