Vulnerable members of Cree communities in northern Quebec asked to evacuate due to wildfire smoke

Three Cree communities in northern Quebec have begun moving some residents out because of smoke and wildfires in the area.

Evacuation notices were issued for vulnerable people in the Cree nations of Nemaska, Eastmain and Wemindji, as smoke from nearby wildfires engulfed the Eeyou Istchee traditional lands and fires blocked some of the only roads in and out of town.

Manon Cyr, the president of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Regional Government, said evacuees are being flown to L'Ancienne-Lorette, a suburb of Quebec City, where they are being put up in a hotel with the help of the Red Cross.

Cyr said about 100 people left Thursday morning.

Raymond Shanoush, the elected chief of Eastmain, said in a phone interview Thursday that his nation has been meeting with the Cree health board, SOPFEU and Indigenous Services Canada regularly to monitor the situation and decide next steps.

People with health issues, considered to be part of the first phase of the community's emergency measures plan, have been advised by the health board that they will be flown out.

Shanoush said the community is deciding if and when to roll out the other phases of its emergency measures plan.

"Be alert and listen to the radio and the announcements," he said. "Right now, the road network on the Eastmain Road is closed until further notice so we're working to allocate flights."

The province's fire prevention agency, the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), said Monday that fires in the northwest part of the province had been contained and that no widespread evacuations were needed for now.

Eastmain sits on the southeast shore of James Bay, south of Wemindji. Nemaska is about 200 kilometres east of Eastmain, 800 or so kilometres north of Quebec City.