Parti Québécois gains a seat with recount win in Gaspé

The Parti Québécois has gained a seat in the National Assembly after a recount reversed the election results in Gaspé.

PQ candidate Méganne Perry Mélançon will now take the eastern Quebec seat in the provincial legislature.

The original vote count had Liberal candidate Alexandre Boulay up by 132 votes. The PQ requested a recount after the party said every vote counted at polling station 61 was marked for the Liberal candidate.

Winning in Gaspé puts the PQ at 10 seats in the provincial legislature — matching Québec Solidaire's seat count.

The loss means the Liberals will have 30 seats, after Guy Ouellette was expelled from caucus last week.

It's the second recount that the PQ has won this week, with candidate Joël Arseneau's win upheld in Îles-de-la-Madeleine yesterday.

Another recount, in the northern riding of Ungava, is expected to be completed next week where preliminary results put the Coalition Avenir Québec ahead of the PQ.