A PQ government would work to get Robert Lepage's Kanata on the stage

The Parti Quebecois is staking its claim as the party that will defend Quebec's arts scene — and it's using a controversial play that has been panned by Indigenous leaders in the province to do it.

If he becomes premier, PQ leader Jean-François Lisée said he would meet with Robert Lepage, the director of the controversial play Kanata, to try to get the production staged.

The play, which recounts Canada's colonial past, was subject to criticism this summer for not including more Indigenous artists. It was cancelled in July after one of the co-producers dropped out.

"I think we have to be very clear that when we have bodies that subsidize the arts, the criteria for subsidizing the arts is quality," Lisée said Tuesday, while unveiling the PQ's cultural policy at a Montreal theatre.

"You never should say, 'Well, this is controversial, so I won't help it get to market because it's controversial.'"

Lisée said he would try to find Lepage another producer for Kanata and, if that failed, he would consider offering government funding. The priority, he said, would be to ensure artists like Lepage aren't censored.

Kanata, which was cancelled in July, aimed to tell the story of relations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada. (Théâtre du Soleil)

Less than a week into the provincial election campaign, the party, which has already promised not to hold a referendum in its first mandate, has tried to play up its commitment to promoting Quebec arts and culture.

As part of its plan, Lisée said the PQ would make more books by Quebec authors available in elementary schools, at a total cost of $5 million, as well as introduce a "cultural passport" for high school students that would allow them to attend events at a discount, at a cost of $9 million.

He also said a PQ government would put a greater emphasis on Quebec history beginning in elementary school.

The controversy over Kanata came after the Montreal Jazz Fest cancelled another Lepage production, SLĀV, a play about slavery featuring a predominantly white cast. It was also accused of cultural appropriation.

Both the PQ and the Coalition Avenir Québec were critical of the decision to cancel the productions.

Sign up for our newsletter. We'll deliver everything you need to know about the Quebec election, directly to your inbox.