Two Quebec parties to skip swearing oath to the King, saying loyalty is to the people

A rule at the National Assembly will be put to the test if two provincial parties go through with plans to not swear allegiance to King Charles III, Canada's monarch.

Eleven Québec Solidaire (QS) and the three Parti Québécois (PQ) MNAs said they will only swear an oath to the people of Quebec during their respective swearing-in ceremonies this week.

But the swearing-in — including the oath to serve the King — is required to sit as an MNA, calling their eligibility to serve in the National Assembly into question.

Plamondon, speaking with Radio-Canada's Tout un matin Wednesday, said he was very happy to see QS would also choose not to swearing allegiance to the King.

In 2018, QS skirted the rule by swearing the royal oath in private, an action MNA Sol Zanetti has said made him feel dirty.

On Tuesday evening, QS co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois wrote to all parties, asking to discuss solutions. Plamondon suggested a motion be passed eliminating the oath to the Crown.

"If some parties show that they don't have good faith and they don't want to come to a negotiated agreement, that would be deplorable, but I don't think that's the case," Plamondon said. "I hope that everyone will accept at least to discuss the most efficient way and structure to arrive at the result."



He says his party will keep weighing its options between now and Nov. 29 when the National Assembly resumes.



In response to the debate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Wednesday that the National Assembly has the right to decide how it wants to organize its swearing-in process.

"It would take a bill, but for that it takes sitting MNAs to vote on bills," he said. "There are surely rules that regulate how those oaths are taken. I'm not a constitutional expert, but I know the National Assembly will continue to do its job responsibly."

Trudeau said there are no plans to change the oath at the federal level for the House of Commons.