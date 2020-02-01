Parti Québécois will open leadership vote to non-members for first time

The Parti Québécois says that for the first time, non-members will be able to cast a ballot to elect the new party leader.

For a $5 donation to the party, Quebecers can register as affiliated supporters of the party and participate in the leadership vote.

Would-be voters will also need to formally attest that they agree with the party's values. It's not yet clear what form that attestation will take.

Formerly, it was only registered party members who were allowed to vote and choose a new leader.

The announcement Saturday comes amid an attempt revive the flagging fortunes of a party that set Quebec's political agenda for more than 40 years, but now sits in fourth place in the National Assembly.

Interim PQ Leader Pascal Bérubé said he wants the leadership race to be "a success," and sees open voting as a way of reaching that goal.

"We need a lot of people to be involved in those debates," he said. "We feel that it's going to be interesting for people who do not want to be full-time members of the party."

Leadership debates are expected to be held between April 15 and May 20, though no dates have been set.

The vote to replace former leader Jean-François Lisée is scheduled for June 19.

Lisée stepped down after two years at the party helm when the Coalition Avenir Québec surged to power in October 2018.