After 20 years, Montreal police finally collar man alleged to have sexually assaulted boys

Montreal police say they have finally arrested Parthasarthie Kapoor, 49, after looking for him since 2003 because of allegations that he sexually assaulted four boys, age seven to 14, in the Côte-des-Neiges district of Montreal.

In a news release Monday, police said that between 1998 and 2003, Kapoor lured boys to his home and then assaulted them. But Kapoor disappeared and eventually fled to the U.S.

In January 2020, he was arrested by American authorities at the Newark airport in New Jersey, apparently as he tried to flee to his home country, India. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 97 months in prison in that state for sexual crimes committed in the U.S.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal says an agreement between Canadian and U.S. authorities resulted in Kapoor being brought near the border, where SPVM officers arrested him on Aug. 4.

He appeared in court in Montreal on Aug. 5, where he faced "several charges" for crimes of a sexual nature, including the production of child pornography, the news release said. He will remain detained until his trial.

In the meantime, investigators are asking anyone who may have information about Kapoor's case to reach out to the closest police station or contact the team working on the case by calling 514-393-1133, or using the Infocrime website.