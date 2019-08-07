Parks Canada detour asks Lachine Canal cyclists to go 12 km out of their way

Parks Canada is drawing the ire of some Montreal cyclists after creating a detour that turns a 1.5-kilometre route along the Lachine Canal into one that is 13.5 kilometres long.

The federal agency, which owns the canal, is starting restoration work on the north side, between the Lafleur and Angrignon bridges. The work isn't expected to be finished before June 2020.

With the 1.5-kilometre stretch closed for those repairs, detour signs point cyclists to a path more than nine times longer that runs through the Les Berges and Canal de l'Aqueduc municipal bike paths.

Lachine cyclist Suzanne Chartrand takes the path along the canal often. She has decided to ignore the suggested detour and share the road with drivers instead, riding along Saint Patrick Street so she can still see the canal.

"I didn't feel threatened at all this morning on Saint Patrick," Chartrand said Wednesday, adding that she's retired and can avoid the street during rush hour.

Suzanne Chartrand said she'd rather cycle in the streets than take the suggested detour. (Steve Rukavina/CBC )

Another cyclist told CBC News he found the detour "pretty unreasonable," but expressed a certain resignation about it.

"This is Montreal and traffic closures and rerouting is normally unreasonable, so we're not surprised," he said.

In a statement to CBC News, Parks Canada said the detour is only a temporary fix, and is looking into other routes for cyclists.

"Parks Canada and Canadian Pacific are discussing putting in place a temporary path on the south side of the canal, where there are currently railway tracks, in the coming weeks," the statement said.