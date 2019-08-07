Parks Canada detour asks Lachine Canal cyclists to go 12 km out of their way
But the federal park authority says the detour is only a temporary inconvenience
Parks Canada is drawing the ire of some Montreal cyclists after creating a detour that turns a 1.5-kilometre route along the Lachine Canal into one that is 13.5 kilometres long.
The federal agency, which owns the canal, is starting restoration work on the north side, between the Lafleur and Angrignon bridges. The work isn't expected to be finished before June 2020.
With the 1.5-kilometre stretch closed for those repairs, detour signs point cyclists to a path more than nine times longer that runs through the Les Berges and Canal de l'Aqueduc municipal bike paths.
Lachine cyclist Suzanne Chartrand takes the path along the canal often. She has decided to ignore the suggested detour and share the road with drivers instead, riding along Saint Patrick Street so she can still see the canal.
"I didn't feel threatened at all this morning on Saint Patrick," Chartrand said Wednesday, adding that she's retired and can avoid the street during rush hour.
Another cyclist told CBC News he found the detour "pretty unreasonable," but expressed a certain resignation about it.
"This is Montreal and traffic closures and rerouting is normally unreasonable, so we're not surprised," he said.
In a statement to CBC News, Parks Canada said the detour is only a temporary fix, and is looking into other routes for cyclists.
"Parks Canada and Canadian Pacific are discussing putting in place a temporary path on the south side of the canal, where there are currently railway tracks, in the coming weeks," the statement said.
With files from CBC Montreal's Steve Rukavina
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.