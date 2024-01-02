Content
Montreal

Drive a heavy vehicle? You'll now pay more for a parking permit in the Plateau

Parking permits for heavy vehicles, like SUVs and pickup trucks, now cost more in Le Plateau-Mont-Royal. The borough says its making the change because those vehicles take up more space on the street.

Permits for heavy vehicles will cost more because they take up more space

CBC News
two suvs parked on the street.
The owners of heavier vehicles now have to pay more for parking permits on Plateau residential streets. (Thomas Gerbet/Radio-Canada)

Parking permits in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough are now more expensive for heavier vehicles like SUVs and pickup trucks. 

The new permit system came into effect on Jan. 1. The Plateau already had a tiered system in place for parking permits, but the previous system was based on the size of the vehicle's engine, intended to incentivize the ownership of cars that pollute less. 

The new system is instead based on how much space the car or truck takes up on city streets, with the owners of heavier vehicles paying more. 

In a publication on the City of Montreal website, the borough says that the weight of a car is the best way to gauge how much space it takes up. 

The full price of an annual parking permit will begin at $241.45 — the price for vehicles that weigh 1,249 kilograms or less. Residents with an income of less than $31,096 before taxes will pay this rate regardless what vehicle they drive. 

An annual permit for the heaviest vehicles, those that way more than 1,800 kilograms, costs $482.90.

Most pickup trucks weigh between 1,800 and 2,100 kilograms, according to J.D. Power, a marketing company that specializes in the automotive industry.

There is, generally, wider variance among SUVs, but many of the mid-size models still weigh more than 2,000 kilograms. Smaller SUVs like the Honda CR-V weigh approximately 1,600 kilograms. 

Even lightweight cars like the Toyota Corolla can come in above 1,300 kilograms, depending on the year they were built.

The details of the change are available on the city's website.

WATCH | How could Montreal's parking signs be improved?

New York changed its parking signs. Why won't Montreal?

1 year ago
Duration 7:32
Montreal is known for its baffling parking signs that seem designed to lead to tickets, for tourists and locals alike. New York and Ottawa have simplified theirs. Why can't Montreal do the same? Paige Saunders looks into this for the Creator Network.
