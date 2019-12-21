Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by tow truck in Montreal parking lot
The victim was walking in a parking lot in the borough of Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension when he was hit. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A 57-year-old man was transported to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a flatbed tow truck in a Montreal parking lot Friday.

The victim was hit by the back of the truck while it was turning, at about 5:45 p.m., according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

The collision occurred in the parking lot of a business on Saint-Michel Boulevard, not far from the Industriel Boulevard intersection, in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough. 

The driver of the tow truck, a man in his 20s, was offered transport to hospital, but decline, police said.

