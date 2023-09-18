Residents for and against new bike lanes in Park Ex come out for duelling protests

Duelling protests are taking place in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood over the borough's plan to eliminate 250 parking spaces in order to revamp two bike lanes on Querbes and Ball avenues.

Residents who oppose the move say it's already hard enough to find a place to park there, while those in favour of it say the lack of protected infrastructure makes it dangerous to walk and cycle in the area.

The heated debate, which has been simmering for months, boiled over earlier this month at a Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough council meeting, where residents got so rowdy that police were called.

On Monday, two groups shouting opposing views and carrying rival signs gathered at the corner of Querbes Avenue and Jarry Street to make their voices heard. Police on bicycles were at the scene, dividing the groups.

Nalin Patel, whose household of six adults relies on two cars, says getting rid of 250 parking spaces will be a 'disaster' for them and many other residents. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

Nalin Patel has lived in Parc-Extension, commonly known as Park Ex, for 22 years. He says there are many duplexes in the area, and taking out 250 parking spots will be a "disaster" for residents.

"Already we have a problem for the parking here … many families [are] living here and we are crowded," he said.

In his household alone, he says, six adults rely on two cars.

"We need the parking," he said.

There are currently two bike lanes on either side of Querbes Avenue, separated from parked and rolling cars only by faded painted lines on the pavement. Work to revamp them is expected to last from mid- to late-September and will move the lanes next to the sidewalks and create a physical barrier between them and cars.

The added barriers mean the city must remove a lane of parking on the eastern side of Querbes from Ogilvy Avenue to Crémazie Boulevard, as well as on a part of Ball Avenue.

Matilda Ramacieri, 66, walks with a cane and says she can't bear to lose her reserved disability parking space.

"They're removing it from where I am and placing it on d'Anvers. That's a block and a half away. That's not acceptable for a handicapped person," she said.

Residents who oppose the move say it's already hard enough to find a place to park their vehicle in the area. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

Xavier Kronstrom Richard, who lives on Bloomfield Avenue, uses the faded painted bike lane on Querbes Avenue when he cycles.

He says many people in the community have been calling for protected bike lanes for a decade, and he called the borough's move long overdue.

"It's really a car culture neighbourhood," he said, adding biking in the area has always been risky.

"Since I have two young kids, it's a bit more concerning because every day we see U-turns ... it's very dangerous."

Xavier Kronstrom Richard says the neighbourhood has long been dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists. He says many people in the community have been calling for protected bike lanes for a decade. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

Kronstrom Richard says the borough's plan will protect families in the neighbourhood who don't use or own a car, as well as people who cycle and use public transportation to get around.

Didier Delfolie Noulin, who has lived in Park Ex for 15 years, notes the neighbourhood is among the worst for heat islands in the city. In the context of climate change, he says it's time car usage takes a backseat.

"Now, in 2023, we need alternatives," he said.

Car users must adapt, says mayor

In an interview with CBC's Daybreak ahead of Monday's protest, Laurence Lavigne Lalonde, the borough mayor for Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension, said 50 per cent of Park Ex's population doesn't use a car and that bike lanes occupy only two per cent of the borough's roadways.

She said given the number of families with children and pedestrians in the area, "we are just trying to put a little bit of equity, a little bit of balance."

In response to residents who say losing the parking spots will make their lives more difficult, Lavigne Lalonde said they will need to adapt.

Laurence Lavigne Lalonde is the borough mayor for Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension. She says she is trying to restore balance in the neighbourhood and that people will have to adapt. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

"Maybe they are going to walk a little bit more from their house to the car, I'm not saying it's not going to happen. But we have to provide security for everyone," she said.

"Our job is to take decisions for the common good, not individuals."

Patel, however, takes issue with the mayor's comments.

"She says 'change your lifestyle' — I don't know how I change my lifestyle," he said. Patel's mother is 90 and relies on cars to get around.

"As a mayor, [Lavigne Lalonde] cannot say 'it's on you,'" he said.

The heated debate has been simmering for months in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

Lavigne Lalonde said the borough will provide solutions for those with mobility and health issues that need to park closer to their homes, but she didn't specify what those will be.

In such a densely populated and complex neighbourhood, Lavigne Lalonde said she expected the borough's plan to be met with some pushback, but she's confident people will learn to love it.

"I really do believe that this is a great policy, that it will enhance the quality of life for many people," she said.