Parents upset over threat of losing 3 EMSB schools

Lucia di Carlo says she couldn't sleep after she found out the school her seven and 11-year-old attend is one of three the education minister has threatened to give over a French school board.

"I'm freaking out," she said as she dropped her kids off at Gerald McShane Elementary School in Montreal North Friday morning.

Yesterday, Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge threatened the English Montreal School Board with the transfer of three buildings to the Commission scolaire de Pointe-de-l'Île: General Vanier and Gerald McShane elementary schools and John Paul I junior high.

The move came just a day after Roberge give the EMSB a May 31 deadline to find solutions other than giving up Galileo Adult Education Centre.

Pointe-de-l'Île needs space for an additional 3,000 students.

Matteo Caputo, left, and his mother, Angela Recin, right. Matteo is supposed to take bilingual classes at Gerald McShane in September. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Roberge called the proposal "insufficient." He's given the EMSB until June 10 to tell him what issues could arise from his proposal to transfer the three buildings.

The transfers would happen by September, a prospect Di Carlo said she's having trouble reckoning with.

"He can't do that, he just can't," she said, choking back tears.

"I love this school. It's a small school. We know everybody. It's like a second family. All the kids know each other, from kindergarten to sixth grade. It's devastating."

'Nooooooo!'

Di Carlo isn't the only parent who's upset.

"Nooooooo!" Angelo Recin and her son Matteo Caputo, who also goes to Gerald McShane, said in unison.

"Tell them how you love this school," Recin said to Matteo.

"Yeah, I like it.… There's lots of art and gym and music, and you learn about lots of things."

Recin didn't know about the possibility of Gerald McShane being transferred to Pointe-de-l'Île until a CBC reporter informed her Friday morning.

"It's tough because we live literally around the corner, a two-minute drive," she said.

"It's just a shame because he would be starting half-French, half-English classes next year."

Recin said she's not sure if she would send him to another English school or would enroll him at the new French school in the same building.

EMSB chair Angela Mancini says the negotiations with the education minister should have been handled better. (CBC)

EMSB chair says colleague 'antagonized situation'

Speaking on CBC Montreal's Daybreak Friday morning, EMSB chair Angela Mancini said the ministry acted faster than the school board could come up with solutions.

But she admitted Roberge gave the EMSB a list of schools he was looking at transferring on March 15.

She blamed vice-chair Joe Ortona for "antagonizing the situation" by making "negative comments about the minister."

When asked whether tension in the school board has affected its ability to deal with the situation, she again pointed to Ortona.

"I think that we needed to have a posture that was very different than that of Mr. Ortona," she said.