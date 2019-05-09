Parents say high school swap could save threatened EMSB schools

A group of parents from the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood in Montreal says its plan to bring an English-language high school to the area could help save three English Montreal School Board schools from being transferred to a French-language board.

Last week, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge threatened to transfer General Vanier and Gerald McShane elementary schools and John Paul I junior high to the Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île.

The latter board needs space for an additional 3,000 students by next fall, and Roberge wants the EMSB — with many its schools not operating at full capacity — to help.

He said last week said unless the EMSB comes up with other viable proposals by June 10, he will order the transfer of the three schools.

Many parents are upset, and some are planning a demonstration before an EMSB meeting Monday night.

High school swap proposed as 'win-win'

Joseph Paglia is a parent in Rivière-des-Prairies. His two boys, aged seven and nine, are not affected by proposed the school closures.

Paglia is part of a group of parents in RDP that's been lobbying for years on another issue — the drive to get an English-language high school in that neighbourhood.

Paglia told CBC Monday said his group's goals now line up with those of parents who are upset with the possible transfer of the three schools.

His boys are among 1,400 students who attend three EMSB elementary schools in RDP, but there is no English-language high school in the area. Most children end up going to Lester B. Pearson High School in Montreal North.

Paglia's group wants the EMSB and Commission scolaire de Pointe-de-l'Île to make a swap — Lester B. Pearson high in return for the smaller Jean Grou high school, which is in RDP.

Lester B. Pearson can accommodate up to 2,000 students, but right now, fewer than 1,000 go there.

If the boards swapped schools, parents in RDP would have an English high school for their kids, and the Pointe-de-l'Île School Board would gain space for 1,000 additional students in the Lester B. Pearson building.

"They need space. We have the space. Rather than make this an English versus French debate, let's make this a debate about the children," Paglia said.

Swap could save three EMSB schools under threat

EMSB vice-chair Joe Ortona supports the idea.

"This is a really a scenario that is a win-win for us," Ortona told CBC.

He said extra places the Pointe-de-l'Île board would gain in the the school swap would negate the need to transfer the other three schools.

Ortona said that idea will be on the agenda at Monday night's EMSB meeting, where many parents from the schools threatened with transfer are expected to vent.

"I've crunched the numbers. Our [proposal offers] Pointe-de-l'Île more space than what the minister is giving them by taking these three schools," he said.

A spokesperson for the Pointe-de-l'Île board refused to comment on the idea.

Francis Bouchard, a spokesperson for the education minister, responded to CBC in an email.

"We'll wait to receive a formal proposal before reacting to it," Bouchard said.

"It's still possible for the EMSB to present a more suitable proposal if it wants to avoid intervention by the minister before June 10."