Parents of adults with disabilities 'hopeful' financial support on the way
Health Minister Danielle McCann, on month-long fact-finding mission, met Gatineau caregiver in her home
Parents of adults with disabilities don't know what the CAQ government will offer them on May 1 in the way of promised financial support, but they say they now have reason to be "hopeful."
"The feeling is very positive, but we're being very cautious, because we know politics are politics," said Marie-France Beaudry, the founder of Parents pour toujours, or Parents Forever — a lobby group for families of people living with severe disabilities.
Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann visited Beaudry in her home Monday to discuss what parents in her situation need from the government.
Beaudry's son André, 26, has spina bifida, heart problems and intellectual disabilities, and caring for him at home is her full-time job.
Beaudry said she and many other families have been waiting on the government for financial relief for so long that now the situation is "really urgent."
Parents pour toujours published a scathing open letter to the government last month after learning no money had been set aside in the budget for families providing round-the-clock care for their disabled relatives, despite a CAQ campaign promise last September.
By May 1, McCann will have had four weeks to meet with other groups and decide what action to take or what kind of support to offer, her spokesperson Alexandre Lahaie told CBC Wednesday.
"What are the real needs, on the ground?" Lahaie said McCann is asking.
That's a question Beaudry and other parents of people with profound disabilities can readily answer.
Beaudry says they need two conditions to be met:
- benefits that don't disappear the minute a disabled person turns 18.
- the same level of financial support that foster families get when disabled people are placed in foster care because their parents are no longer able to care for them at home.
"We want something decent to live on, to put some bread and butter on the table without worrying about everything else," Beaudry said.
Beaudry said she isn't sure if the government will be offering financial support or some kinds of support, as dollar figures were not discussed during the 45-minute meeting she had with McCann.
"If it takes a few months to put a program in place to support our families," she said.
"I asked [McCann] to do something to open up a budget somewhere to urgently support our families right now."
She said there could be as many as 20,000 Quebec families in need of financial support, but that's a ballpark figure, because there are no statistics readily available. That's something else she hopes McCann's ministry can work out in the next few weeks.
