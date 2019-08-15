EMSB agrees to give $45K to General Vanier to compensate for past fundraising efforts

The English Montreal School Board will provide $45,000 in additional funding to General Vanier Elementary School, money that will support student activities as the school moves to a new location.

The school's building will be taken over this fall by a French-language school board, part of a provincial government plan to deal with a shortage of class space.

But just two years ago, parents of students at General Vanier raised $25,000 toward a $400,000 project to improve the schoolyard.

Parents wanted compensation for that money. They also wanted compensation for what they say will be their reduced fundraising resources, now that the school will essentially consist of 10 classrooms within the Pierre-de-Coubertin Elementary School building.

At an EMSB meeting Wednesday night, board officials agreed to the parents' request to allot an additional $45,000 in funding for student activities.