Montreal police look for other potential victims of ambulance technician charged with sexual assault

Montreal police are asking potential victims of an ambulance technician who has been charged with sexual assault to come forward.

Sylvain Depairon was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault earlier this week, the SPVM said on Friday.

Police say Depairon, who worked with Urgences-santé, allegedly assaulted his victims while he was transporting them by ambulance.

The alleged incidents took place between June and November 2017, the SPVM said.

Depairon, who appeared Thursday by video conference at the Montreal courthouse, remains detained.

The SPVM has asked anyone who may have been a victim to call 911 or go to their local police station to file a complaint.

Montreal police are collaborating with the Saint-Jérôme police service on the case because they said one of the alleged assaults occurred in an ambulance going between Montreal and Saint-Jérôme.