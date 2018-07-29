Paraglider dies after wind drags him into St. Lawrence River

A man died Sunday after performing a paragliding dive as part of the Fête du vol libre paragliding and hang-gliding festival in the Gaspésie.

Quebec provincial police say the man landed safely on the beach in Mont-Saint-Pierre but was dragged by the wind into the St. Lawrence River.

Organizers of the event sent a boat out to rescue him and he was pulled from the water.

The man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon.

Sûreté du Québec investigators are looking into the incident, trying to determine what happened.