A world apart, two para swimmers push their limits in parallel challenges
Miori Hénault and Jiya Rai live and train on opposite sides of the world. But they've set their sights on the same Olympic-level goal.
Both athletes training to make a 32 km swim this summer
Miori Hénault and Jiya Rai, para swimmers with intellectual disabilities, live and train in completely different worlds. But they've set their sights on the same Olympic-level goal.
Hénault, a 26-year-old Quebecer, is preparing for her first attempt at a 32 km crossing of Lac Saint-Jean in the summer.
Rai, a 12-year-old from India, is training to make a similar 32 km swim crossing the Palk Strait between India and Sri Lanka.
Radio-Canada's Romy Boutin St-Pierre and Frédérick Lavoie followed the pair as they prepare for one of the biggest tests of their athletic training.