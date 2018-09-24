Rosemont merchants make the shift to biodegradable straws

The Masson Street merchants association in Rosemont is the latest to join the growing fight against single-use plastics, swapping out plastic straws in restaurants, bars and cafes for paper ones.

The association is trying to encourages businesses on the strip to become more eco-friendly, handing out 10,000 free biodegradable drinking straws to its members.

Once those samples run out, the association is hoping businesses will want to make the switch permanently.

The waxed paper straws cost more than their plastic precursors, but the manager at popular brunch spot Pot Masson say it's worth it.

"It's a small price to pay to do better for the environment," said Patrick Gagnon.

Patrick Gagnon, manager of Pot Masson, says the additional cost of using paper straws is a small price to pay for a positive environmental impact. (CBC)

Before the paper straws were sent by the merchants' association, Gagnon said Pot Masson wasn't using any straws. Now he's happy to be able to offer customers a green alternative.

"You realize when you count the amount of plastic straws that you use every week or even after a shift," said Gagnon. "You realize the plastic that it provides is unbelievably too much. So that's kind of how we decided to be part of that movement."

Major cities like Seattle and Vancouver have already joined that movement by saying announcing city-wide bans on single-use plastic straws at restaurants.

While plastic drinking straws have become one of the more high-profile sustainability issues, they make up only about four per cent of the plastic trash by number of pieces, and far less by weight.

Straws add up to about 2,000 tonnes of the nearly nine million tonnes of plastic waste that ends up in waters around the globe each year.

Still, businesses are hoping that this small change can make a difference on a larger scale.

"The public, they really want to see a change in the environment in general and they're very happy to see merchants changing their habits," said Laurence Laplante, a spokesperson for the Masson Street merchants' association.