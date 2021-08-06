The pandemic forced many Quebecers out of jobs in the service industry. That may be a good thing
The pandemic was a moment of reckoning for many about career choices
When the pandemic hit last spring and Quebec schools shut down, Marianne Bergeron had to stay home and take care of her children.
But being at home gave Bergeron time to think about where her life was heading. She re-evaluated her priorities and, after 20 years of working in the clothing industry, she quit her job.
''Maybe I had done what I had to do," said Bergeron. "Maybe it was time for me to grow a little bit more.''
Her real passion is food: ''I talk food, I read food, I travel food, I dream food.''
So, she saw a career counsellor and started a university program studying gastronomy management. She wants to help make healthy local food more accessible to the general public.
Bergeron is just one example of Quebecers whose careers got sidetracked by the global pandemic and who decided to take another path once the economy picked up again.
This has left restaurants and retail shops struggling to hire staff. Some businesses have been grappling to fully reopen, some unable to find enough employees to function seven days a week.
Where did all the workers go?
Pedro Antunes, chief economist at the Conference Board of Canada, says that in the last few months, there has been a big increase in job openings in the food and service industries.
Prior to COVID-19, Antunes explains, Quebec was already seeing a tighter labour market than in other regions in Canada.
Now, with a strong economic recovery underway, Quebec might be feeling even more pressure to find workers.
The economist says that for the last 10 years, knowledge sectors have been driving employment growth in Canada.
''If people are choosing to follow more their education, and building their educational capacities, I think that's very positive down the line,'' said Antunes.
But while it may be good for the economy — and for workers finding their true paths — it is hurting the province's service sectors, which are already suffering from other pandemic-related shortages of immigrants, temporary foreign workers and international students.
Antunes adds that there is also still governmental financial aid coming to some workers, making the need to return to work a little less pressing.
A call for better working conditions
Matthew Lam was a restaurant busboy and a retail shop worker before he decided to quit and find a job in a less stressful environment.
Like Bergeron, Lam says he felt like he ''learned enough from the jobs.''
''I just wanted to do something new,'' he said.
Lam ended up finding a warehouse job, where he says ''there is less stress here and the pay is better."
Jonathan Divry also used to be a busboy in a restaurant, before losing his job at the beginning of the pandemic. He decided to not return and has found a job doing something he loves, working with plants.
Divry describes the restaurant work environment as toxic.
''It was really centred on performance. Often, you would be stuck with an abusive boss that takes it out on the staff," Divry said.
The fact that tips were divided unfairly also prompted him to look elsewhere.
With so many workers in the service industry rethinking their futures, Antunes says it may be time for employers to offer higher wages.
And that, he says, could affect the prices consumers pay.
''We might be paying more for our burgers but it also suggests, as a society, perhaps a better appreciation for this sector that has been really hard hit during this pandemic,'' said Antunes.
