The pandemic, according to an autistic introvert with MS

I'm on disability. I can walk well most days, but living with multiple sclerosis I am often challenged physically, be it with pain or with other, annoying symptoms. Two of these symptoms, trouble breathing and swallowing, put me at risk of complications if I get COVID-19.

So we have been extra careful right from the start of the pandemic. I went out a bit more this summer, but I'm now back in voluntary lockdown. The numbers are too high. Where we live, not everyone wears masks, not everyone distances. Not even the building administration. I don't even take the elevator without my boyfriend, Jake, if I can avoid it. He's my bodyguard.

Manon and her partner Jake go for walks early in the morning or late at night, to minimize contact with others during the pandemic. (Submitted by Manon Kent)

We live in a one-bedroom apartment, and he gets to work from home. So I get one room and he gets the other. Until he finishes work, we try to stay out of each other's way, and go see each other once in a while. It has its challenges, but it's brought us closer together. We are a team, against the world. Against COVID anyway.

We are both introverts. We go for walks early in the morning or late at night, when it's easier to get in and out of our building without seeing anyone. There are a few people who we miss seeing, but aside from that we are happy in our little safe place. If there's one thing that makes things easier, we both would take being alone over seeing people any day. We don't mind.

In their one-bedroom apartment, Jake works from home while Manon stays in the other room, the two checking in on each other every once in a while. (Submitted by Manon Kent)

I am also autistic, and this is where I start to really differ in terms of how I see things. I like rules, and I like consistency. Anything else makes me very anxious. I find the present government really inconsistent with the rules they suggest. Leaving it up to Quebecers is clearly not working. We see it here every day.

It feels like there are no penalties for not following the rules. They're not severe enough, anyway. In Australia, they have very strict lockdowns with very severe penalties. It lasts a month or two, but then there are no more cases. Here, it feels like it's going to last forever, because heaven forbid we ruffle anyone's feathers or hurt the economy.

So if there are rules, I follow them. Very strictly. It drives me crazy when others don't. To me, it is completely insensitive and inconsiderate. And it is made even more so when they know I am at risk but still don't wear a mask or distance. The self-centeredness I've seen when it comes to caring for those at risk, or for those we don't know, is really disheartening to me.

'I don't even take the elevator without my boyfriend, Jake, if I can avoid it. He's my bodyguard.' (Submitted by Manon Kent)

In any other year, I'd find Christmas overwhelming — with all the sights and sounds, the travelling and having to be "normal" or "on" all the time. It exhausts me so much that it takes me weeks to recover. So not being able to gather this year is a blessing for us. I actually cheered and jumped up and down. I like Zoom so much better.

I get to spend a quiet holiday with my love. We get to rest, eat good food, read books, watch movies, cuddle and enjoy the quiet. No stress. I realize that it's harder if you're alone. I hope everyone gets to see their one person. From here though, I am grateful.

