Quebec's English school board elections delayed again amid second wave

The Quebec government is again postponing English school board elections after its plan to hold them in December drew widespread criticism from advocacy and education groups.

The Education Ministry did not say when they would now be held in a statement issued Thursday.

"The date for the resumption of the electoral process will be specified shortly, but given the highly unpredictable nature of the pandemic, the government is considering postponing it for several months," the statement said.

The province announced last month the elections, originally scheduled for Nov. 1, would be postponed until Dec. 19 and 20.

Mail-in voting was to be allowed under certain circumstances, including for those who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 or live in a long-term care home.

QESBA's executive director says it makes no sense to hold school board elections in December Montreal Video 0:59 Russell Copeman, executive director of the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA), says his group suggestion elections be pushed to at least June. 0:59

The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) and Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) both spoke out against the sudden change of plans, saying it was inappropriate to hold elections just before Christmas during a pandemic when so few seats are empty.

The majority of candidates have already been acclaimed. However, there are a few spots that will be left up to the voters, and several others that failed to attract a candidate.

In a statement, Marlene Jennings, the new head of the QCGN, had called Quebec's decision to hold elections in December "a blatant attempt at voter suppression."

QESBA Chair Dan Lamoureux described the decision as "absurd" and said the government should, at the very least, allow unlimited access to mail-in voting to protect the public from COVID-19.